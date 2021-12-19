Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,314,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.
Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
