Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,314,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.