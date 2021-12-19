Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

