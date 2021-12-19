Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

