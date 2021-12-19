Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.