Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

