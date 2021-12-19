GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. GameStop posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $58.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.64. 4,306,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,808,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

