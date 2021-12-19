Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 109.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.13 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

