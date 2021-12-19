Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.58.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

