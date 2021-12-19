Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,060 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 203.2% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,890,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 104.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 61,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

