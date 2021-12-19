Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 33.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.