Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $52.70 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

