Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85), Zacks reports. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

GENC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 29,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,883. The company has a market cap of $166.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.58. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gencor Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 281.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.