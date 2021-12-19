General Electric to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (LON:GEC)

General Electric (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at GBX 92.22 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -220.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 81.44 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.27.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

