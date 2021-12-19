Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 39,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Gentex by 693.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 325,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 284,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 299,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

