George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in November

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.4 days.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.50.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

