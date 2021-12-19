Gill Morris Buys 3,934 Shares of Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) Stock

Weiss Korea Opportunity (LON:WKOF) insider Gill Morris bought 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,835 ($12,997.22).

Weiss Korea Opportunity stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.29) on Friday. Weiss Korea Opportunity has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 294 ($3.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 260.34.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

