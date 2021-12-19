GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,583.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.68) to GBX 1,555 ($20.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,613.40 ($21.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,459.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,624.60 ($21.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

