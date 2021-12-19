Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

