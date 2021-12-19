Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 15,845,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.50.

Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

