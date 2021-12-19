Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% -6,799.15% -1,991.23% ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and ImmuCell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 240.05 -$9.03 million N/A N/A ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.33 -$1.02 million $0.01 858.86

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

