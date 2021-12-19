GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlobalFoundries.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.77.

Shares of GFS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

