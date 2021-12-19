Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the November 15th total of 994,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Globant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,594,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Globant by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 16,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Globant by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

GLOB traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,118. Globant has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.94 and its 200-day moving average is $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Globant will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

