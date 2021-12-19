Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 1,490,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,650. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.