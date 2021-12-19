Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

