Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.