Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 823.0% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.