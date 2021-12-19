Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock valued at $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

