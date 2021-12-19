Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) shares rose 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 120,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 149,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 19.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.62 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (TSE:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.
