Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 122.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $49.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

