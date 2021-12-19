Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.93 and its 200 day moving average is $358.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

