Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after buying an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after buying an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after buying an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

