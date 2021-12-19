Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

MUB opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

