Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 898 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,883,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $52.67 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.