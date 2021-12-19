Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the November 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $11.14 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,445,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

