Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,442.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.