Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTBAF. Noble Financial began coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Bear Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBAF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.