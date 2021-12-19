Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Greencore Group stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

