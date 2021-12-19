Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $6,168,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

