GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 131,992 shares.The stock last traded at $7.95 and had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a market cap of $818.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.