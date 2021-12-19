Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 122,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,043. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

