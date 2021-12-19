GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 13,163 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

RPG stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

