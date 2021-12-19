GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 8,920 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 657.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,838.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $151.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

