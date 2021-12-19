Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

