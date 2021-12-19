Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

