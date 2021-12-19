Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

