Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,684 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

