Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 12.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Booking by 33.2% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,297.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

