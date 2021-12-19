Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.