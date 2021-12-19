Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

