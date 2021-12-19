Hartford Financial Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

